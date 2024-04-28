Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total transaction of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,916,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,233,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $286.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $316.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.