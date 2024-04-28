Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.