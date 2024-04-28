Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aramark by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

