Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for DocuSign in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

