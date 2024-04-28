Zacks Small Cap Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRBO opened at $3.14 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

