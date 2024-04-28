Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zalando Stock Up 0.6 %

Zalando stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.82%.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

