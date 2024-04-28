ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,633,500 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,722.5 days.

ZTE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

