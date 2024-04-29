1,023 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY opened at $190.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $239.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

