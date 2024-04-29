11,070 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.