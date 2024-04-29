1,129 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,463,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,693 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.