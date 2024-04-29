1,562 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of PDD by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 2.8 %

PDD opened at $129.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

