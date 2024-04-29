1,674 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $142.83 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

