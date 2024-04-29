1,713 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

