2,211 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

