2,580 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

