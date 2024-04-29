3,691 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

