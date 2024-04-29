5,179 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Upstart by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Upstart by 33.3% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 in the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

