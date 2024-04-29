9,573 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 778,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

