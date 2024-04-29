9,900 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.