ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,511.5 days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $19.01.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

