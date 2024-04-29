ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,511.5 days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $19.01.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABC-Mart,Inc.
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.