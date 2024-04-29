abrdn plc Acquires New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,894,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.