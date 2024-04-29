abrdn plc Takes Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 504,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,551,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $857.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

