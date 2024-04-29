Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Maya Leibman Purchases 200 Shares

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $252.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day moving average is $219.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

