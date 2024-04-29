Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $75.14 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.