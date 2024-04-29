Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
ANNSF stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $200.09.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
