Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANNSF stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $200.09.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

