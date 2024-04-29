AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 66.8% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

