Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

