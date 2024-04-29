Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 27.9 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

