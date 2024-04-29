Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Air New Zealand
