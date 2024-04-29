Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

