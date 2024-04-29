Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

