Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
