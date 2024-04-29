Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Allot Communications
Allot Communications Price Performance
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.