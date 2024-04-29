Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.