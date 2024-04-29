Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.82.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

