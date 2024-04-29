Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.82.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

