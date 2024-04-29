Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 881,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

