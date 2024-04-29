AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Trading Down 4.4 %

AMCX opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.