American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Superconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.94. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.