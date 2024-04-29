American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
AMSC stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.94. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
