Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Amesite Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 850.46%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

