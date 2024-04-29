ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 805.8 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $1.05 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.
About ams-OSRAM
