Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

