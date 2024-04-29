ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
