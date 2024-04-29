Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
