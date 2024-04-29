Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 83.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 132.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Asana by 252.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

