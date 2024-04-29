Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $4.85 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.