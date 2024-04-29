ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.