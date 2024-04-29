ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.
About ASMPT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.