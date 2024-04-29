ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

