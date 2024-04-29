ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
ASOS Price Performance
ASOMY stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.
About ASOS
