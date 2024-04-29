Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

