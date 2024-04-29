Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.