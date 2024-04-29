AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALOT opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Monday, January 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

