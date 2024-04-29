Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,258,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 7,690,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

About Athabasca Oil

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

