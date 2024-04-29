Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,064,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $136.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

