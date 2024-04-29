Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avant Brands Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF opened at 0.06 on Monday. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09.
About Avant Brands
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.