Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avant Brands Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF opened at 0.06 on Monday. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

